Trial date moved for 8th grade teacher facing sexual conduct charges

There's a new trial date in the case of a Napoleon man charged with improper sexual conduct with teenage girls.

Brian Kressbach, 28, was put on leave from his job as an 8th grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School in January.

At a hearing today his lawyer asked the court to move the trial to May 30th.

It was set for April 3rd.

Kressbach is facing charges of sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Kressbach's wife filed for divorce at the end of February.

