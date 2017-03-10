Crooks make off with over 30 batteries from south Toledo car lot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crooks make off with over 30 batteries from south Toledo car lot

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crooks spent the night under the hood at one south Toledo used car lot this morning. 

Police say the crooks stole more than 30 car batteries from cars on the lot of Liberty Auto. 

Security video was able to capture the crooks in the act and Toledo Police is investigating. 

The owners of the lot put the loss at approximately $3,000.

They're offering a reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the criminals.

