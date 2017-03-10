Pair arrested in Perrysburg Twp. for stolen mail

Two people have been arrested for a string of crimes after a man in Perrysburg Township reported he saw the pair stealing his mail.

Police were able to locate and arrest Jason Majercik, 43, and Christine Turcoliveri, 31, who were attempting to hide behind an abandoned house.

Officers discovered stolen mail in their possession from multiple locations, along with stolen license plates and evidence of drug use.

The vehicle they were driving was stolen out of West Virginia.

Both Majercik and Turcoliveri had active felony warrants for robbery and federal probation violence for mail fraud.

Police say the two admitted they have traveled through 25 states in the last five months, stealing mail, financial documents, tax returns and vehicles. They would forge stolen checks and cash them at local banks.

The pair was booked into the Wood County Jail on Friday.

Detectives say Majercik and Turcoliveri have been in Northwest Ohio the past five days. If anyone sees suspicious activity on their checking accounts, they should contact the Perrysburg Township Police Department.

