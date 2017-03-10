Newest housing figures look promising for Toledo area

The Toledo Regional Association of Realtors just released their February numbers and things are looking really encouraging if you're thinking about selling your home.

"This is the time people start to think about selling anyways, spring is coming, I know a lot of people like to move when their kids aren't in school, so we will see things pick up, but we I think are about 25 percent less active properties than we had last year," said Megan Koos, CEO of the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors.

25 percent less homes are on the market this February compared to the same month last year.

There was also a 10 percent increase in homes sold, and a 3 percent increase in the price neighbors were able to sell their homes for.

The average sales price for a home is $170,000, and the average interest rate is 4.16 percent.

"We have agents who have a long list of buyers out there with just nothing to look at so I think those numbers could probably even be higher, if the inventory was there," said Koos.

Toledo Regional Association of Realtors leaders say they think part of this year's success is because of the mild winter, and, local real estate agents say, they're eager to help.

"It is a seller's market so if you're looking to sell it would be a good time to put your house on the market, do your research, work with an agent," said Drew Stansley, a licensed realtor with Remax.

Agents say they expect numbers to continue to rise as the weather gets warmer.

