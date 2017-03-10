Perrysburg Schools debates later start time

Start times could be changing at Perrysburg Schools.

Parents got an email from the district’s superintendent, Thomas Hosler, explaining the possibility.

Hosler says this change may be needed because of the opening of a new school.

A meeting on the changes is scheduled for next week.

The board could vote on the plan later this month.

