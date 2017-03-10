Traffic back to normal after semi catches fire on I-75 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic back to normal after semi catches fire on I-75

(Source: Toledo Fire) (Source: Toledo Fire)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Traffic is back to normal on southbound I-75 Friday morning.

A semi burst into flames Thursday during a rollover crash just south of I-280 in a construction zone.

The driver did make it out safely, but crews had a major clean-up before opening up the interstate.

