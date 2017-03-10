4-year-old takes flight amid high winds - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

4-year-old takes flight amid high winds

By The Associated Press
(Source: Brittany Gardner - Facebook) (Source: Brittany Gardner - Facebook)
LYNDHURST, OH (AP) -

High winds that blew through the Cleveland area knocked a little girl off her feet, literally.

Brittany Gardner, posted a video on Facebook of her 4-year-old daughter, Madison, opening the storm door to a home on Wednesday only to be blown off the steps. She is seen desperately clinging to the door handle while her mom runs to her rescue.

Gardner tells WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/2mInb4K ) that Madison held on to the door handle until she came to take her down. She says her little girl "is totally OK."

The mom had some fun with it, setting her Facebook video to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly With Me." It had been viewed more than 300,000 times as of early Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

