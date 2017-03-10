Water main break closes intersection at Franklin and Delaware

A water main break was causing some problems in central Toledo Friday morning.

The break happened at Franklin and Delaware Avenue near Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital. Police say they were patrolling the area around 3:45 a.m. when they noticed the flooding.

Parts of the road could be seen buckling as the water poured out from underneath. Officials say the road will eventually need repaved, but the focus was getting the water turned off and the pipes fixed.

