Residents meet to discuss future of Lake Erie amid EPA cuts

Several residents packed a town hall meeting at the National Museum of the Great Lakes to discuss the local impact of proposed EPA cuts.

The Lucas County Commissioners organized the event.

They say Lake Erie is too important to be put at risk by economics.

"We have worked too hard in our community to have safe drinking water, to make sure our economy's strong," said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak. "It's a $13 billion economic booster to have a clean water program in our community. It's what our citizens deserve, it impacts everyone's livelihood."

The proposed cuts adds up to about $300 million that was approved for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The initiative helps control nutrients from getting into the Maumee River, to keep Asian carp out of Lake Erie and to pay for research at the University of Toledo.

