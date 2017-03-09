Judge orders company to stop dumping lime into Benton Twp. quarry

An Ottawa County judge ordered a development company to stop dumping spent lime around a Benton Township quarry until the company complies with zoning regulation.

Rocky Ridge Development LLC. has been using the property on State Route 590 to dispose of lime material from Collins Park Water Treatment Plant in Toledo.

They have an EPA permit to do so.

The permit allows the company to mix drinking water into the soil and low lying areas. But they do not have the right to dump the materials into the quarry.

Judge Bruce Winters has ruled that the permit is acceptable on a portion of the property, but is not permitted on any portion zoned Agricultural.

For that reason, judge winters ordered the company to "restrain from operation in Benton Township" until they are in compliance with zoning regulations.

The next meeting between the two parties will be via telephone conference on April 13.

