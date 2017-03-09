Bowling Green schools asking the public to determine the district's future

While students are out on Spring Break, Bowling Green Schools has sent out surveys giving tax payers five options for the future of the district.

The first two options involve combing all three elementary schools into one new building. Superintendent Francis Scruci says this would be on the same campus where the middle school and high school already are.

There are also options to renovate.

The final option is to leave the buildings as they are.

"We need to know what they want and what they'll support, because it's fruitless to make a decision with a board of education, superintendent, treasurer, without input from our stakeholders," Scruci said.

The earliest bond issue would be on the November ballot. The most expensive option costing taxpayers $280 a year for a $100,000 home.

The estimated renovation for the high school would cost up to $24 million. Constructing a new building would cost around $20 million.

But Scruci says its time for upgrade.

"We're not where a lot of the districts in the area are, in terms of academic facilities," Scruci said.

District leaders say the surveys should be returned before Tuesday and the results will be discussed in April.

