Bowling Green to make map showing lead pipes available to the public

Thursday was the deadline for Ohio cities to send in a map showing the presence of lead pipes in their water system.

Bowling Green had already sent their map in, but they went a step further.

The city will provide residents with an interactive map where they can look up their address to see if there are any lead pipes in their air.

Utilities Director Brian O'Connell wants to make a clear point Bowling Green doesn't have a lead problem.

O'Connell says they have met all EPA requirements and have never had a lead violation. In fact, Bowling Green stopped using lead pipes in the 1960's.

But O'Connell believes the interactive map shows residents their commitment to transparency.

"We think an interactive map where they can go look at it and see what their property is or what other properties might be is probably the best way to do that," O'Connell said.

O'Connell expects the map to be available within the next week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.