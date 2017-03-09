Otis the pit bull seriously injured after alleged dog fight

The Toledo Area Humane Society is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible for causing serious injury to a three-year-old pit bull.

Otis came to the humane society on Tuesday after allegedly being involved in dog fights.

The humane society has been caring for his serious injuries including bites on his legs, throat, and ears. They say he has a couple weeks of recovery ahead of him.

Information came to them saying he was thrown out of a car with trash, but they are investigating the situation and looking for more information to catch the those involved.

“We think it’s an egregious case. Obviously, there are going to be more dogs in his condition if this is a dog fighting ring and it really needs to be stopped,” said Stephen Heaven, president and CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society.

The Toledo Area Humane Society asks you to be vigilant and report information if you know anything pertaining to Otis’ case.

If you have any information you can call 419-891-1561 or send the shelter an e-mail.

The humane society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible.

Officials at the Toledo Area Humane Society says once Otis is in better condition he will be put in foster care and when he is settled, the humane society says he will be up for adoption.

