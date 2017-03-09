Golf carts now legal in select Toledo neighborhoods

Golf carts are no longer confined to the links in Toledo.

The City Council voted to allow golf carts to begin driving on select Toledo neighborhoods on April 1.

Those areas include (click the link for the map):

Golf carts must meet certain deadlines to drive on residential streets including having a horn, headlights, blinkers and break lights.

Carts must also have seat belt.

While the launch will be a trial period, businesses are already looking to benefit from the new mode of transportation.

"Everybody wants to hop on a golf cart, drive down to their boat or their friend's house," said Matthew Bowron of Point Place Power Sports. "Rims, tires, radios, lights: it's endless with what you want to do with your cart."

Drivers must have a valid drivers license to operate a cart and use is restricted to roads labeled 35 mph or less.

