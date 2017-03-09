22 indicted for selling large amounts of heroin, cocaine

The six individuals with outstanding arrest warrants include: (Top) Andre Arthur, 38; Anthony Ballard, 24; Cedrick Smith, 25; (Bottom) Damond Smith, 26; Ivan Ballard, 26; Vincent Cooke, 69 - all of Toledo.

Twenty-two people were indicted on federal heroin and cocaine trafficking charges in Toledo.

The 22 defendants are all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

The indictment says the group made multiple shipments of drugs, including one that included seven kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of heroin.

The drugs came from the Detroit-area.

According to the indictment, beginning in 2012, the group then brought the drugs into Toledo and sold them around the city.

The defendants are:

Gary R. Hill, Sr., 62, of Lathrup Village, Michigan

Tyrone Watson, 45, of Sylvania

Keith Cooke, 51, of Southfield, Michigan

Leroy L. Hooker, 47, of Toledo.

Larry E. Stewart, 50, of Toledo.

Andre Anderson, 47, of Toledo.

Andre Arthur, 38, of Toledo.

Anthony Ballard, 24, of Toledo.

Ivan Ballard, 26, of Toledo.

James Bragg Sr., 43, of Toledo.

Dominique Brown, 25, of Toledo.

Keith Chisholm, 38, of Toledo.

Vincent Cooke, 69, of Toledo.

Dennis Garrett, 26, of Toledo.

Victor Hardison, 57, of Toledo.

Dorian Hooker, 42, of Toledo.

Robert Jackson, 41, of Toledo.

Cedrick Smith, 25, of Toledo.

Damond Smith, 26, of Toledo.

Marcus Stephens, 37, of Toledo.

Jerome Toyer, 46, of Toledo.

Demond Washington, 36, of Toledo.

All but six of the defendants have been captured.

The six still on the run are Andre Arthur, Anthony Ballard, Ivan Ballard, Vincent Cooke, Cedrick Smith and Damond Smith.

“We will continue to seek long prison sentences for drug traffickers,” said Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. “Aggressive enforcement, coupled with increased access to treatment for those who want help, changes in prescribing practices and more education are all required to combat the opioid epidemic that his devastated our state.”

Several law enforcement agencies played roles in the investigation including Toledo police, Lucas County Sheriff's Office, FBI and ATF..

