Cherry Street Mission still in need of donations through boil order

It's been four days of, essentially, no running water at the Cherry Street Mission. Staff has been scrambling to make and serve meals to hundreds of people, who otherwise may not eat.

The building on Madison in downtown Toledo is under a boil water advisory through Saturday.

Most restaurants would simply close up shop, if there was a boil emergency or no running water. Cherry Street doesn't have that option.

"There are so many people relying on us, day in and day out to supply their food that they're not able to get any other way," said Sam Guidry, with Cherry Street Mission.

Thanks to generous donations from the community, Cherry Street Mission has been making it work.

"The staff here is just ecstatic about the response of the public and we haven't had to short anybody on any of our meals. That's really, really exciting," Guidry said.

However, the staff isn't out of the woods yet.

They're relying on donations of gallon jugs of water for cleaning, along with disposable plates and forks to serve the food.

The ministry has enough to serve meals through the day Thursday.

So that means three meals a day for Friday and Saturday, are still needed.

"If you can bring in a meal that's already been prepped, preferably in a disposable aluminum, that we can just throw into an oven and put into a hot holder and serve up, that is really the best way," Guidry said.

You can d rop off your donations to the back of the building at 1919 Madison in downtown Toledo. You can also call Guidry to arrange a donation at 419-214-3008.

Monetary donations can be made online here. If you do make a online donation, make sure to denote that your donation is for the water crisis.

