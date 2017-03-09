NAMIWalks registration opens

Scores are people are expected to take a walk to support mental illness and you can be one of them.

The NAMIWalks will hold their eleventh annual 1K, 3K, and 5K events May 13.

WTOL and the National Alliance for Mental Illness are joining together to raise awareness for mental illness as well as money for treatment.

NAMI offers support for people struggling with bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, depression and many other mental illnesses.

To register for NAMIWalks or if you are interested in sponsoring the event, head to the NAMI of Greater Toledo website.

