Drone shows Oregon police water rescue training

Oregon police had cold water rescue training over the weekend.

Crews took the drone out to take some footage during training and say they're happy with the quality.

One of the video clips features the drone footage using infrared.

Not only can the drone can help police go back and look at their training from a different angle, but it looks pretty cool too!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.