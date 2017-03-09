State auditor: Woodmore Schools wrongly overpaid three employees

The Woodmore Local School District in Sandusky County overpaid three of its employees by more than $3,000 combined, according to State Auditor Dave Yost.

“Internal controls prevent minor payroll errors from snowballing into massive overpayments,” Auditor Yost said in a press release. “The district needs to tighten its oversight of payroll processes before a more costly error occurs.”

According to the press release, the district overpaid two lunchroom employees and one educational aide.

Recovery amounts of $2,000, $500 and $911 were issued against the three employees, however Auditor Yost said the former district treasurer and current treasurer are also liable for the amounts if they aren't paid.

For the full report, follow the link.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.