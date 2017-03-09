Annual Don't Stress Over the Dress happening this weekend

Prom season is around the corner, which leaves many high school girls wondering what they’re going to wear or how they’re going to afford it.

The ninth annual Don’t Stress Over the Dress prom event is taking place this weekend and will provide area girls with more than 600 prom dresses, jewelry and shoes at no cost.

The shop is located at the Findlay Village Mall.

Shoppers are welcome the following days and hours:

March 10 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In 2016, Don’t Stress Over the Dress provided 143 dresses and other accessories to girls from 68 schools throughout Ohio.

This year, 40 businesses in and around the Findlay area have helped to make the event a success.

