Green Yard Waste program in Sylvania beginning early

The city of Sylvania has decided to begin its Green Yard Waste program early due to the high winds experienced Wednesday.

Officials say Route B will begin on Monday, while Route A will begin on March 20.

Residents are asked to put all material inside City Yard Waste bags or rigid containers with a City yearly sticker.

All limbs and branches have to be bundled together and cannot be any longer than four feet.

For the materials that don’t meet these requirements, residents will have to arrange for private pick up.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.