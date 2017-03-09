Detroit man wanted in Sandusky Co. for attempted murder

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a crime in Sandusky County.

Police say Cornies Hawthorne was indicted for attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

He’s accused of shooting a man in the face at a Fremont apartment complex last May.

Hawthorne is from the Detroit area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police.

