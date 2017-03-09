Woman arrested after attacking boyfriend with hammer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman arrested after attacking boyfriend with hammer

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An east Toledo woman is charged with felonious assault after police say she attacked her boyfriend with a hammer.

Police say it happened Saturday at a home on Raymer Boulevard.

Angelica Perez will be back in court next month.

