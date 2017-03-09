Work van dumped into Hecklinger Pond, police say

A water rescue team had to save a van from drowning, but officials say the vehicle was there on purpose.

The work van was found half-submerged in Hecklinger Pond on Burger Street, which has been known to be a dumping spot for crime.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said the van was pushed into the pond and the parties fled the scene.

Officials say the city was asked to come out because there is a thin layer of sheen on top of the water, due to some of the chemicals and work equipment inside the van.

The rescue team confirmed there was no one inside the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.