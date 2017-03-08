Man arraigned after stabbing man to death after an argument

A man was stabbed to death following an argument that broke out at a central Toledo apartment.

The stabbing happened at Robinwood Apartments just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Toledo police, officers arrived at the apartment and found Thomas Cauley, 56, suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, 53-year-old Terrence Singer was taken to the Safety Building for an interview and was arrested and charged with Cauley's murder shortly after.

In court Thursday, a judge set Stinger’s bond at $1 million. He is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

Singer will be back in court next week.

