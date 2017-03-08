Man arraigned on vehicular homicide charges

The man police say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in December was arraigned Wednesday for vehicular homicide.

Police say 20-year-old Christopher Mock crossed the center lane on Bennett Street and caused a crash that killed 72-year-old Starr David Schultz.

Schultz's family was in the courtroom and appeared to be wiping away tears as Mock was arraigned.

"At the end of the day, this has really affected him and devastated the other family," said Mock's attorney Jeff Crowther. "So hopefully we can work it out and as you can see he is a nice young man. So let this be a warning to all young drivers you have to be alert at all times."

Mock has had several traffic violations as well as drug and DUI charges on his record.

Mock is currently out on bond, but is wearing an electronic monitor to ensure he appears in future court hearings.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.