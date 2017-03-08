Springfield Local Schools superintendent announces retirement

The superintendent of Springfield Local Schools announced Tuesday he is retiring from the position in July.

Dr. Mike O'Shea became superintendent in 2014 after serving as assistant superintendent since 2008.

O'Shea has worked with Springfield Local Schools since 1999.

He previously worked with Toledo Public Schools.

O'Shea officially leave the job on July 31.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.