Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson proposes moving police class up

More police might be hitting the streets in Toledo sooner than expected.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she is hoping to move up the next police class from December to August.

That move will cost the city about $1 million.

They city will have to wait to see if it has a strong first quarter so they can sustain a police class.

"Really important for us to again always monitor our revenue and our cost and expenses; keep them down so we can make sure we maintain essential city services," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson

Toledo's finance director says cost savings from the police department and additional revenue will help pay for moving the class.

Both the city council and police officers support the move.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.