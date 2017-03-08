Toledo making road repairs a priority with 2017 budget

With the passage of the 2017 budget, the city of Toledo is making road improvements a top priority.

The council voted Tuesday to approve an additional $3 million to go toward improving neighborhood streets in addition the $4 million already allocated for capital improvement projects.

"We promised our voters that if we received addition funding, we would use it for residential streets," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "And I'm keeping that promise because they trust us."

Now that the money is in the budget, the next phase is deciding which streets to schedule for road repairs.

