University of Michigan's basketball team's flight aborted

The University of Michigan had to make a change of flight plan after their takeoff to the Big 10 tournament was aborted due to high winds.

Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident.



Thanks for your well wishes! #GoBlue ? pic.twitter.com/CJfrr5ONEJ — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2017

After the pilot aborted the takeoff, the plane slide off the runway.

Everyone on board the plane was evacuated safely.

The Wolverines have made alternative travel plans to the tournament.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.