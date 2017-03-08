University of Michigan's basketball team's flight aborted - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

University of Michigan's basketball team's flight aborted

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
ANN ARBOR, MI (WTOL) -

The University of Michigan had to make a change of flight plan after their takeoff to the Big 10 tournament was aborted due to high winds.

After the pilot aborted the takeoff, the plane slide off the runway.

Everyone on board the plane was evacuated safely.

The Wolverines have made alternative travel plans to the tournament.

