Man dead after driver runs red light on Telegraph Rd. in Monroe Co.

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling south on Telegraph Road when they ran a red light and struck another car traveling through the intersection eastbound on Carleton-Rockwood Road.

The driver of the car, who has been identified as 50-year-old Jeffery John Lefever of Carleton, MI, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

