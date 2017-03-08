Second brother takes plea deal for murder at Maumee Bay

A man charged in a deadly stabbing at a summer fireworks show has accepted a plea deal.

Maurice Clark, 23, entered an Alford guilty plea to two counts of felonious assault and one count of involuntary manslaughter. In return, the state is asking the judge to sentence Clark to 25 years in prison.

By taking the plea deal, the state threw out the murder charge, which means Clark will not have to serve life in prison.

Family members of the victim, Karl Avery, were in the courtroom and were very emotional during the hearing. It has been a long road for them and nearly a year since Maurice Clark fatally stabbed Avery in the chest at Maumee Bay State Park.

"This was done in front of families that were just there to see the fireworks display, and it turned into utter chaos. So for this case to be over, finally, and the defendant going to prison for a long time, we’re pleased with the outcome," said Det. Jeff Kozak from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Maurice Clark along with his younger brother, Elijah Clark, who was also charged in this crime, will both be sentenced at the end of the month.

