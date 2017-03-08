Bridge reopens after powerful winds cause traffic nightmares

With powerful winds blowing into northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Wednesday, several crashes and downed power lines caused numerous traffic problems.

The windy conditions toppled a semi on southbound I-280 on the Veterans Glass City Skyway, closing the road around noon. The bridge has since reopened.

The driver, Larry Stevens, said his trailer was empty and when he made it to the apex of the bridge, the wind blew the truck onto its side.

Stevens sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Sylvania Township Police also closed Central Avenue from McCord to King Roads because there are some power lines down. That road has also reopened.

Downtown Toledo is seeing heavy traffic due to road closures and drivers taking alternate routes to their destinations.

Jerusalem police closed SR 2 between Cousino and Yondota because of downed power lines. That road reopened Thursday evening.

An emergency shelter has been set up by the American Red Cross at Jerusalem Township Hall at 9501 Jerusalem Rd for anyone without power.

A travel ban for certain vehicles was also issued for the Ohio Turnpike between the Indiana border to milepost 161. That has since expired.

At noon, WTOL 11's Tim Miller talked to several drivers at a Sandusky County rest stop who said they pulled over when they felt the wind pick up.

One man was driving an RV from South Bend to Pennsylvania. He said the camper was starting to shimmy and he had to get off the highway.

Another driver was hauling three, smaller campers to Connecticut. The travelers admitted it was scary, and that they would wait it out for the afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol can issue a citation for not following the travel ban, or troopers can tell drivers to stop at the next plaza or take an alternate route off the turnpike.

For more information, contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-234-2081, ext. 1075.

