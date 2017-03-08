Jury: No charges for Sylvania Twp officer involved in fatal shooting

A jury has decided there will be no charges for a Sylvania Township police officer involved in a deadly shooting last September.

A Lucas County grand jury decided Tuesday it has no reason to charge the officer for shooting and killing Edward Holup.

Police found Holup walking on his ex-wife’s roof, shooting a gun.

Prosecutors say the officer shot and killed the man when he fired a gun and tried to run over an officer.

