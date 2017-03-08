Feds: Man dubbed 'Buckeye Bandit' pleads guilty to robberies

Federal authorities say a man dubbed by law enforcement as the "Buckeye Bandit" who robbed numerous central Ohio banks since 2013 has pleaded guilty to eight counts of armed bank robbery.

A Justice Department release says 27-year-old Ikechi Emeaghara (ee-KEE'-chee ee-MEHG-'rah) pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

A message seeking comment from his attorney, Kia Wrice, wasn't immediately returned.

Police say they shot and wounded Emeaghara in October when he pulled a gun on officers after a bank robbery in Columbus.

Court records say police found more than $53,000 in cash bound by bank straps, a baseball cap and a mask.

The suspect was dubbed the "Buckeye Bandit" because he typically wore an Ohio State University shirt and hat during the robberies.

