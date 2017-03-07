Teens with autism learning valuable kitchen skills with six-week program

A potentially life-changing partnership happened Tuesday night in uptown Toledo.

Bittersweet Farms worked with ProMedica to offer a unique culinary program to local teens with autism.

The teens learned different skills including food safety, cooking basics and how to read a recipe.

"It's an opportunity for them to learn social skills, interacting with their peers and with their community," said Kate Gulbrand of Bittersweet Farms. "And we're also hoping through this program their able to learn different kitchen skills so they can maybe one day move into their own home and have their own meals, or maybe they can get a job working in the kitchen."

Teenage volunteers are assisting the students in the six-week program.

