Walleye raise record $33,000 for Susan G. Komen foundation

The Toledo Walleye raised almost $33,000 over their "Pink in the Rink" weekend.

That number is record for the event.

Most of the money raised was from the jersey auction.

The Walleye played their Saturday game on ice painted with pink messages of support.

The money raised goes to the Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio to help find a cure for breast cancer.

"To the Toledo Walleye, to all the players Toledo Express and all the sponsors, and thank you to everyone who came out and were so generous with their time and money," said Desmond Strooh, of the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The Walleye also gave away two round-trip airline tickets to breast cancer survivors donated by Toledo Express Airport.

