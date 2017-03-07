FIRST ALERT: Windy Wednesday

The FIRST ALERT Weather Team is tracking powerful wind gusts Wednesday.

Some sunshine is expected, and that sunshine will help to fuel the winds.

By midday sustained west winds will reach 25-35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible.

Winds this strength will disrupt travel and may even cause power outages.

High profile vehicles will find difficulty especially on north-south roads. Tree, tree limb and power line damage is possible. If you have opened up the yard a little early for spring it is a good idea to secure patio furniture, trampolines, etc.

Stay with the WTOL FIRST ALERT Weather Team,

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.