Toledo City Council approves 2017 operating budget

The Toledo City Council approved the 2017 operating budget Tuesday evening.

About 67 percent of the $257,602,700 budget will support public safety, including 40 new police officers and 30 new firefighters.

A total of about $7 million is earmarked to fix roads in Toledo.

Getting more police officers on the streets is also a priority for budget.

"We all get it that we need safe streets and with people retiring," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "We need to make sure once we get that class seated that we'll be able to afford them for the entire time. So that was part of the reason that we had different dates."

Sandy Spang is the only council member to vote against the budget.

The council also passed the Capital Improvement Fund (CIP) budget.

