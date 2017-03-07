AAA study says drivers slow to embrace self-driving cars

Drivers are curious about self-driving cars, but getting into one is another thing, according to a survey just released by AAA.

The study revealed that 75 percent of those surveyed said they would not get in a fully automated car.

AAA's survey said the majority of U.S. drivers want self-driving technologies in their next car, but three quarters of them continue to fear riding in one.

The survey said 84 percent of those who don't want self-driving features trust their own driving skills more than the technology.

Sixty percent think the technology is too new and unproven, and 57 percent don't want to pay more for it.

This could be bad news for the autonomous driving industry, but AAA of Northwest Ohio is still pushing for it, as long as drivers slowly get used to the technology.

Bob Kazmierczak of the AAA office on Central Avenue said, “And I think examples of the fact that it's coming are out there today and the vehicles that will brake for you when it senses that there's an issue getting ready to happen. And just think about the lives and vehicles that that saves.”

Kazmierczak says people fear self-driving cars because they don't want to give up control of the steering wheel, the gas pedal, and the brakes.

But he thinks fully self-driving cars will be on the road within five years.

