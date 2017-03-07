West Toledo residents complain about flooding on Bancroft Street

Residents in west Toledo have been plagued by flooding issues.

The issues affects Bancroft Street between Richards Road and Reynolds Road.

The city of Toledo says the issues was an abandoned service. They said at first, they were not sure if it was on private property.

The city says the problem has been fixed, but mud is still visible in areas that was called by residents, "a swamp."

"A kill, totally puts it out of service forever was done today around lunch time," said Janet Schroeder of the city of Toledo. "We do appreciate citizens continuing to notify the city or water main breaks or issues with water in the street or in the lawns through contacting the engage Toledo."

Neighbors say with the water main now completely shut off, the area will be much safer during colder weather.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.