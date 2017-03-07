Cherry Street Mission asking for help during boil advisory

Because of a water main break, the Cherry Street Mission is under a boil advisory until the weekend.

The boil advisory is making feeding the hungry much harder.

"Sometimes as many as 200 people come through here for each meal so we do significantly need help to be able to do this the right way," Justin Maronn of Cherry Street Mission said.

The missions is asking for anything from disposable items like plates and cups to ready-to-cook meals. to help them get through the next 12 meals.

"It's pretty important that we can all step in and still continue to feed the hungry," said Dawn Bongratz of the mission. "There is a lot of people in our community that are hungry."

City officials say the boil advisory effects 20th Street from Madison Avenue to Jefferson Street.

"We thought it was going to be a short thing, we thought just a couple meals," Maronn said. "And it ended up being more significant so then we had to scramble."

The mission says though the situation has changed, the needs of the community have not.

They encourage anyone who wants to help to drop off items at their Madison Avenue location or give them a call.

