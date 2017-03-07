Veteran purchases greenhouse at former Lievens Market site

A prime piece of real estate that several drivers pass by daily is getting a new look.

Lievens Market on Route 20 closed in December after being open for five years.

The market focused on selling local growers goods and products.

Owner Chad Lievens said he closed the market due to construction on I-75 and competition against big box stores.

But entrepreneur Jacob Schwab sees a possible businesses in the property's greenhouse.

"I'm hoping to rebuild it so that my children say that, 'Oh wow! Dad started out with just one greenhouse and now that's where he is at.' So that is what i am hoping for the future," Schwab said.

The Owen's Community College student is a veteran of the US Marine Corps. He was one of 500 people to bid on the greenhouse in February. He purchased it for $2,000.

He is now dismantling the greenhouse so he can relocate and re-purpose the building in Genoa.

He hopes he can grow food and serve it in a restaurant attached to the greenhouse.

"I'm putting it in Genoa, hoping to be as sustainable as possible," Schwab said. "Possibly do hydroponics so it really depends on what type of investment I want to do and what is out there for me to make money."

Meanwhile, a developer has purchased the two-acre plot of land that formerly occupied Lievens Market for retail development.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.