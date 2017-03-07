Hampton Inn Toledo-Perrysburg reopens

The newly renovated Hampton Inn Toledo-Perrysburg reopened its doors Tuesday in Toledo.

The 98-room hotel features new carpeting, beds, couches, chairs and televisions in the guestrooms.

In the common areas, the hotel features new carpeting, a renovated meeting room with a remote projection screen, new lounge furniture on the patio and a new convenience store for guests.

The renovation is geared to both business and vacation travelers.

"We want to make sure we are staying on top of those latest images and brand standards. So, we've recently renovated the interior and exterior of this entire property," said Director of Sales Leigh Grant.

Hampton Inn Toledo-Perrysburg was named a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award Winner in both 2015 and 2016.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.