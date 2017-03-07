One Lucas County corrections officer resigns, one fired after shoplifting incident

Two Lucas County corrections officers are off the job Tuesday after an investigation into a shoplifting incident.

Lucas County Sheriff's Department Internal Affairs records show the shoplifting happened at Walmart in Holland.

Officer Scharlana Brown resigned from her job following the incident in February.

Officer Denise Alexander was later fired at the jail following a hearing.

