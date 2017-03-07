Ohio State Highway Patrol arrest 20 in three-day anti-drug operation

The Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a three-day drug enforcement initiative in the Van Wert Community.

The operation was held between March 2 and March 4.

Troopers with the Van Wert post conducted 301 traffic stops, resulting in 22 criminal charges.

Troopers arrested ten people for drug possession, eight for possession of drug paraphernalia, and two for illegal weapon violations.

Troopers also arrested eight impaired drivers.

“It is important for the Van Wert community to understand that we are not only dedicated to keeping our roadways safe, but we are also committed to removing criminal activity from our local communities” said Sergeant Joe Sisco, Van Wert Post Assistant Commander.

The operation was a part of the "6 State Trooper Project," a collaborative effort between the Ohio State Police, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Kentucky State Police and West Virginia State Police.

