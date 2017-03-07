James Worley murder trial pushed to 2018

The man accused of killing a University of Toledo student in Fulton County last July is getting a new trial date.

James Worley will go on trial Jan. 16, 2018 for the murder of Sierah Joughin.

He was originally set for trial in late September in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, however, Judge Jeffery L. Robinson set the new trial date, and a series of pre-trial hearings, at a meeting with Worley’s Attorney’s Tuesday morning.

Monday, Worley’s lawyers filed the first of more than 50 motions in the case. More motions were filed Tuesday, and a hearing on those motions is now scheduled for June 8.

But before that, in late April, a hearing has been set to discuss fees and costs associated with the case, which are for expert witnesses that the state will use to prosecute Worley.

Worley's attorneys will also get money, all at taxpayer expense, to hire experts to aid in his defense.

When Worley's death penalty case begins in January it’s expected to last four weeks.

