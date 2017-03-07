Food trucks joining Perrysburg Market

A new collaboration is going to bring you a different experience to the Perrysburg Market this summer.

The Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the Toledo Food Trucks Association, announced that food trucks will be a new component to the downtown Perrysburg Market.

“I believe this to be a win-win for Perrysburg. The members of the Toledo Food Trucks Association are excited to be merging with the Perrysburg Market on Thursday nights,” said Phil Barone, in press release.

Barone is the president of the Toledo Food Trucks Association and owner of the popular Rosie’s Italian Grille and Rosie’s Rolling Chef.

According to the press release, around 60 farmers, growers, food artisans and crafters participate in the Perrysburg Market on a regular basis, with more attendees during the height of growing season.

“Perrysburg is already the place to be on Thursdays with the Perrysburg Market, Music at the Market, and now we are pleased to welcome the Toledo Food Trucks Association,” added Sandy Latchem, executive director of the Perrysburg Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We felt that last year’s Feast and Farm at Country Charm food truck events were fragmented from the Perrysburg Market and we saw that incorporating the food trucks into the Market would be a fantastic addition to our already successful Thursday events.”

The Perrysburg Market takes place downtown on Louisiana Avenue.

The 2017 Market season begins on May 11 and will run through Oct. 12.

Food truck hours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Perrysburg Market, you can visit the website or Facebook page. For details on the Toledo Food Trucks Association, click here.

