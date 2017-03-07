Toledo Zoo cares for your fuzzy friend at Teddy Bear Care Fair

Another year has passed, which means your favorite stuffed animal is another year older, and could be in need of a check-up.

Thankfully, the Toledo Zoo says they have enough animal love to share.

The zoo is inviting visitors to bring their favorite stuffed pal to the Teddy Bear Care Fair on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will provide check-ups and cosmetic repairs in the Nature’s Neighborhood workshop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where they will make sure all friends are fixed up and at their best health before another year of playtime.

The Teddy Bear Care Fair will also showcase how to care for animals. Not just the stuffed ones, but also to family pets and zoo residents.

The zoo says this year the focus is on the health of different bear species, like polar bears, grizzly bears and the Kodiak bear.

In addition, attendees will be able to ask questions to the animal keepers and zoo staff, as well as get a glimpse of the Toledo Zoo’s animal care through different demonstrations and activities.

The event is free with zoo admission.

