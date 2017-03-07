Two men arrested for marijuana trafficking in NW Ohio

Two men were arrested Monday after a six-month long investigation involving marijuana distribution in Northwest Ohio.

Police arrested 58-year-old Gilbert Garcia, of Texas, and 33-year-old Isidro Tovar, of Florida, for trafficking of marijuana, a third-degree felony.

During the half-year-long investigation, agents from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force purchased a total of 36 pounds of marijuana and seized $40,000.

The case was presented to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for a presentation of charges related to the undercover operation. Officials believe additional charges will be presented to a grand jury.

Tovar and Garcia are currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The men will appear in Defiance Municipal Court Wednesday.

